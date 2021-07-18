11 locations in Hà Nội locked down after 18 new infections

Lockdown order is imposed at 93 Lò Đúc Building. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have locked down several locations related to positive cases of COVID-19. On Sunday morning, Hà Nội recorded 18 new infections, of which 16 are close contacts of cases detected on July 16 and 17. Two others have been quarantined. Ten cases are part of the Sunshine Palace cluster, on Lĩnh Nam Street in Hoàng Mai District. Five cases are related to an earlier positive case 132 Bùi Thị Xuân Street Building, Hai Bà Trưng District. Two are related to a cluster that returned from HCM City and one is related to the outbreak in Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District. As a result, the city has issued lockdown orders for these locations: The 180/84 Alley on Nguyễn Lương Bằng Street, Đống Đa District Alley 36/93 Văn Hương in Hàng Bột Ward, Đống Đa District. F3 Area, Alley 171 Thái Hà Street Alley 422, Trương Định Street, Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District A section in N07C residentital area 34 households living in Đỗ Xuân Hợp Street, Mỹ Đình 1 Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District Westa Building, 102 Trần Phú Street, Hà Đông District… Read full this story

