Young troops join contest on Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts

The event was held jointly by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. Particularly, the Military Youth Team finished top on the list with 520 points, followed by the Khanh Hoa and Da Nang teams with 390 and 350 points, respectively. At the event, contestants showed their knowledge of philosophy, Marxism-Leninism, political economics, Marxist-Leninist political economics, scientific socialism and President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts. They also showed their understanding about the careers of revolutionary leaders, domestic and foreign workers' movements, and patriotic movements. During the contest, participating young people also shared their knowledge of the application of Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts to socio-economic development in the context of industrialization, modernization and international integration. They also demonstrated their understanding of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the action plan of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to realize the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, among others.

