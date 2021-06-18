Yoga for wellness: A gift from the ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world

Ambassador of India, Pranay Verma, writes to Việt Nam News to mark International Day of Yoga 2021 (June 21) Nearly seven years ago, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 would be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year. The declaration came after the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, when he stated: “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between humankind and nature; a holistic approach to health and wellbeing." Every year since then, the Embassy of India has held International Day of Yoga celebrations in Việt Nam in close co-operation with local governments and various socio-cultural organisations. It is heartening to see the popularity of yoga today across the length and breadth of Việt Nam. Last year, thanks to the successful containment of COVID-19 in Việt Nam, we worked with the provincial authorities of Quảng Ninh Province to hold an impressive event on the shores of the UNESCO cultural heritage site at Hạ Long… Read full this story

