Yoga for wellness: A gift from the ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world

Ambassador of India, Pranay Verma, writes to Việt Nam News to mark International Day of Yoga 2021 (June 21) Nearly seven years ago, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 would be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year. The declaration came after the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, when he stated: “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between humankind and nature; a holistic approach to health and wellbeing." Every year since then, the Embassy of India has held International Day of Yoga celebrations in Việt Nam in close co-operation with local governments and various socio-cultural organisations. It is heartening to see the popularity of yoga today across the length and breadth of Việt Nam. Last year, thanks to the successful containment of COVID-19 in Việt Nam, we worked with the provincial authorities of Quảng Ninh Province to hold an impressive event on the shores of the UNESCO cultural heritage site at Hạ Long… Read full this story
- Niamh Horan: Church should give up on celibacy to become part of modern world
- Naked yoga is the latest body positive trend on the wellness scene – would you try it?
- 6 of the world’s most amazing cultural experiences to add to your travel wishlist
- All roads led to Rome but they also led to Europe's modern-day prosperity, study finds
- Scientists try to clone ancient horse as first step to reviving woolly mammoth
- High up in the Himalayas, a brave Laura Ivill undergoes yoga’s most drastic cleansing routine...
- How ANCIENT Greeks predicted killer robots, driverless cars and even Amazon Alexa speakers
- Stop being a jerk over Jamie Oliver’s recipes, Dawn Butler — sharing cultures enriches our world
- Where is the Silk Road, what countries does the ancient route run through and where does it begin and end?
- Best gifts for her
Yoga for wellness: A gift from the ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.