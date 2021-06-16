World Cup 2022: Vietnam qualifies for Round 3, first time in history

The Golden Dragons made the impressive fightbacks and almost wrote the late drama for the home team though it was led 3-0 most of the match. Vietnam for the first time in its history qualified for the Third and Final Round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the unique Southeast Asian team entering this stage. Vietnam advances third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Photo: VNA The Golden Dragons bag 11 points after eight matches, including five wins, two draws, and one loss 2-3 to the host UAE at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE on June 16. In the match with the home team, Vietnam ran into an inspired UAE team that mastered the midfield with their range of passing, unlike the team that likes to play possession-based football with their speedy and skillful players tormenting opponents with their crisp one-twos. In the 32nd minute, the UAE drew first blood as the central midfielders combined. Abdullah Ramadan made a searching ball over the top to find Ali Salmeen who made a comfortable kick to settle the ball into the net. Eight minutes later, the home team doubled the scores from a penalty which is believed… Read full this story

