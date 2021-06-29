Women’s football team in group B of AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The Vietnamese national football women's football team are in Group B of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. — Photo vff.org.vn Football HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football women's football team have been drawn in Group B of the qualifying round of 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup. Coach Mai Đức Chung’s team are the No 1 seed in the group alongside Tajikistan, the Maldives and Afghanistan. All of Group B's matches will take place in Tajikistan, with matches scheduled for September 13-25. The AFC have drawn 28 teams into four groups of four, in addition to four groups of three, with the winners of each group progressing to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup finals in India, scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6. Defending champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia, third-placed China, as well as hosts India have already qualified for the finals, which will see an additional 12 teams competing for the continent’s leading title. Group A will have three-time champions Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Laos. Group C consists of three-time winners North Korea, Singapore, Iraq and Indonesia. While Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, Guam and Lebanon are in Group D. Jordan, Iran and Bangladesh… Read full this story

