Winners, losers in the game By Hai Ly It is the exploitation and export of rubber which is the core business helping the rubber industry come to relive its glory days – PHOTO: THANH HOA Prices of energy commodities—such as crude oil, iron and copper ores, and lithium—have surged since early this year. So have the prices of agricultural products and input materials used in the food industry. How have the price spikes impacted Vietnam and her listed companies? According to the May 2021 issue of the Economist's Note, VinaCapital, a fund management company, reported that the three food giants, including Vinamilk, Kinh Do (KDC) and Quang Ngai Sugar Company (QNS) have seen their buying prices of input materials rising remarkably since early this year. However, they had bought hedge for the prices of their input materials, which partly neutralized the price hike effect. Prices of milk powder and sugar, which account for about 30% of the input costs of Vinamilk, have risen by 35-40% year-on-year. The bought hedge for 50% of the input materials helped Vinamilk keep the price hike at 16%. However, as Vinamilk could not raise their selling prices proportionally but only part of them, its gross… Read full this story

Winners, losers in the game have 286 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.