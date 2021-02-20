NIGHTMARES: England manager Gareth Southgate probably still has sleepless nights after missing a penalty against Germany 25 years ago. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy So England will play their old foe Germany in the last 16 of the European Championship, desperate not to pay the penalty as they have in previous big meetings with their rivals. It may be difficult to believe, but England have not beaten Germany in the knock-out stages of an international tournament since 1966 – the year of their only World Cup triumph. Thankfully, for reasons I've explained in the past, I won't be back in Blighty for the big game and instead will watch it from the comfort of my home some 6,000 miles away. Only if, of course, I can be bothered staying up at such an ungodly hour. England fans will be desperate not to repeat the mammoth failures of years gone by. In 1970, as defending World Cup champions, England threw away a two-goal lead to lose to West Germany in the quarter-finals. Italia 1990 saw England lose this time on penalties to West Germany in the semis. Six years later at Wembley, they were knocked out of the Euros again by reunified Germany,… Read full this story

Will England pay the penalty once more? have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.