Vung Tau to build 250-hectare airport

A plane transporting oil workers to the mainland at the Vung Tau Airport. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province will build a new airport on Go Gang Island in Long Son Commune to replace the Vung Tau Airport – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Go Gang Airport project covering some 248.5 hectares will be developed in Long Son Commune in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau's Vung Tau City to replace the Vung Tau Airport which will be cleared for urban development. Speaking at a meeting chaired by Nguyen Van Tho, chairman of the province, on June 15, the provincial Department of Transport said that the Vung Tau airport is located in the center of Vung Tau City and managed by Vietnam Helicopter Corporation. The airport is used to serve flights for oil exploration and exploitation. However, noise and emissions during the operation of the airport have affected people's health and the environment. As such, it is necessary to relocate the airport out of the center of Vung Tau City to boost the socioeconomic development of the province, create a breakthrough for the tourism sector and expand the city's urban space.

