“Volunteer Green” photo contest launched in Hanoi

The photo contest aims to disseminate information and highlight the activities of youth union members during the 2021 Youth Volunteer Campaign to the people and society. The three phase contest lasts from June 21 to August 31. Eligible photos should reflect activities of youth union members, namely entrance exam support programs, activities on environmental protection and climate change response, assistance for COVID-19 prevention and control work, and so on. The organizing board plans to award one first, one second, one third, and four consolation prizes for the best photos. Within the framework of the program, the HCYU Central Committee will release a newsletter related to the Youth Volunteer Campaign 2021 every two weeks from June 22 until the end of the campaign. The newsletter will include four main contents, such as the latest directives of the HCYU Central Committee, updated information about the most outstanding activities of youth union organizations across provinces, tips and guides for volunteer activities, and more. Translated by Quynh Oanh

