The photo contest aims to disseminate information and highlight the activities of youth union members during the 2021 Youth Volunteer Campaign to the people and society. The three phase contest lasts from June 21 to August 31. Eligible photos should reflect activities of youth union members, namely entrance exam support programs, activities on environmental protection and climate change response, assistance for COVID-19 prevention and control work, and so on. The organizing board plans to award one first, one second, one third, and four consolation prizes for the best photos. Within the framework of the program, the HCYU Central Committee will release a newsletter related to the Youth Volunteer Campaign 2021 every two weeks from June 22 until the end of the campaign. The newsletter will include four main contents, such as the latest directives of the HCYU Central Committee, updated information about the most outstanding activities of youth union organizations across provinces, tips and guides for volunteer activities, and more. Translated by Quynh Oanh
- Meet the ugliest rat on the subway: Transit workers union names rodent winner of photo contest
- One World Trade Center holds photo contest to send three winners to the top
- Manitowoc native finds his photo in football HOF
- The art of volunteering
- Tucson shooting still seems unreal for parents of Christina-Taylor Green, who never got to grow up
- Fashion’s Night Out launches a week of style with gifts, discounts and celebs all over town
- Great People: The Bedford-Stuyvesant Volunteer Ambulance Corps could use a life-saving infusion of cash
- Volunteer escort program gets women home safely after string of sex attacks hit Brooklyn
- Jessica Nigri, Lindsay Elyse to judge azcentral cosplay contest
- Volunteers built ball fields at West Milford park after frustration with politicians 43 years ago
“Volunteer Green” photo contest launched in Hanoi have 276 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.