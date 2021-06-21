VN reports 272 COVID-19 cases on Monday, two more deaths recorded

Outside of COVID-19 treatment quarter at Bắc Giang General Hospital. – Photo bvdktinhbacgiang.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported 272 COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 267 locally transmitted infections. HCM City recorded the most with 166 cases, followed by Bắc Giang Province (51), Bình Dương Province (21), Bắc Ninh Province (13), Nghệ An Province (5), Đà Nẵng City (4), Tiền Giang Province (2), Hà Tĩnh Province (2), Hưng Yên Province (2) and Trà Vinh Province (1). Of the 267 local cases, 258 were detected in quarantine areas. The new cases bring Việt Nam’s total to 11,780 community cases and 1,703 imported cases since the start of the pandemic last year, with 10,210 since the beginning of the fourth wave in late April, 2,679 of whom have recovered. There are 14 localities that have not reported a community case for the last two weeks, Hải Phòng City and Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Tây Ninh, Gia Lai, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Thái Bình and Vĩnh Phúc provinces. Two deaths Two more patients died of COVID-19 earlier today, bringing the total death toll to 69. Patient number 6,891, an 86-year-old woman, tested positive for… Read full this story
