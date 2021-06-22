VN reported 248 cases on Tuesday

Guards posted outside of a quarantined area in HCM City. – VNA Photo HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam reported 248 new COVID cases on Tuesday with 236 local transmissions and 12 imported cases who were all quarantined immediately after entering the country. HCM City recorded 136 cases, Bắc Giang 31, Bình Dương 33, Bắc Ninh nine, Nghệ An two, Đà Nẵng four, Tiền Giang five, Hà Tĩnh two, Hưng Yên two, Hà Nội one, Vĩnh Long one, Đồng Nai one and one in Gia Lai. 217 of the new cases were detected in quarantined areas. The country’s total number of cases reached 12,010 community cases and 1,717 imported cases with 10,875 cases reported since the beginning of the fourth outbreak. Of which, 2,772 patients have recovered. Eighteen localities, Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Hải Phòng, Tây Ninh, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Thái Bình, Vĩnh Phúc have not reported a community COVID-19 case in the last 14 days. – VNS

