Viettel face dauting task in AFC Champions League

Football Viettel midfielder Nguyễn Hữu Thắng (left) and striker Dương Thanh Hào, seen during training in Bangkok. Viettel will play Ulsan Hyundai in their AFC Champions League debut today. Photo Viettel FC HÀ NỘI Viettel will kick off their debut Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League campaign against defending champions Ulsan Hyundai today in Thailand. The Group F match pits the V.League 1 champions against one of the most successful sides in the competition's history. Despite the huge challenge, Việt Nam's champions are confident they can secure a positive result. "The COVID-19 pandemic creates worldwide obstacles. Football also suffers and Viettel also could not avoid it. Apart from difficulties in procedures and preparation for the tournament in the pandemic season, we also are in a group with strong rivals. But whenever taking part in a competition Viettel always play hard and look for the best result," said coach Trương Việt Hoàng. "Competing at the highest level tournament of Asia is an honour for the club and also a national task. We are proud to be the sole representative of Việt Nam at this event and we will play for the country," he said. Viettel gained promotion to the domestic top-flight in 2018.

