UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab and Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn greet with elbow bumps as the two held talks in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has asked his UK counterpart Dominic Raab to support Việt Nam in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines as well as consider transferring vaccine production technology. The two ministers held talks on Tuesday as the UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab was on an official visit to Hà Nội, a trip Sơn believed would help boost the Việt Nam-UK bilateral ties. The UK diplomat reaffirmed the wish to strengthen the strategic partnership with Việt Nam as the UK is implementing its 'Indo-Pacific' policies. The two sides expressed pleasure at the positive development in the two countries' relations, especially since 2020 when the two issued the Joint Statement on the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership: Development Orientation in the Next 10 Years and the signing and entry into force of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKFTA). The two sides agreed… Read full this story

Vietnamese foreign minister asks for UK help in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines have 348 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.