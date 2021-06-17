Vietnamese expat takes taste for Japan’s toxic “fugu” home

PIONEER: Vũ Thùy Linh poses for a photo in a laboratory at Jumonji University on May 26.KYODO Photos By Ami Takahashi Pufferfish is a luxury winter delicacy in Japan, but a licence is required to prepare and serve “fugu”, as the fish is known, with any bite potentially containing a lethal toxic surprise. Fugu is not commonly consumed in many other countries, but Vũ Thùy Linh, a Vietnamese researcher at a university near Tokyo, hopes to cultivate the culinary art of the pufferfish in her Southeast Asian nation to create a bridge between the two countries. In Việt Nam, a country with a long north-south coastline, about 60 species of fugu are believed to inhabit local waters, but national law has banned the sale and consumption of them since 2013, as a number of poisoning incidents have been reported due to unfamiliarity with how to handle the fish. As Japan has an established set of regulations and techniques for dealing with pufferfish, Linh hopes to take such measures to Việt Nam to allow its people to enjoy fugu dishes safely. “In Việt Nam, fishermen throw away fugu, because people are not allowed to eat them by law. But, it could be a great… Read full this story

