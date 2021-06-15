Vietnamese defense minister attends ADMM-15

The event was joined by defense ministers of ASEAN members and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. Speaking at the event, Brunei’s Minister of Defense II Pehin Datu Lailaraja Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Md Yussof stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way ASEAN members cooperate, but at the same time, spurred them to take necessary measures to ensure resilience and readiness prior to challenges. He believed that the defense cooperation among ASEAN countries will be strongly enhanced in the time to come for the sake of mutual benefits, peace and stability in the region. Delegates to the meeting were also briefed on the results of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting (ADSOM) in March 2021, while ratifying related documents proposed by the ADSOM. Also, they discussed the annual organization of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+). According to Vietnamese Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, the ADMM+ mechanism has provided a great opportunity for ASEAN defense ministers to exchange views on strategic and defense-security issues since it was launched in 2010. Notably, thanks to the mechanism, the practical… Read full this story

