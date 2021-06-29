Vietnam successfully synthesizes drug for Covid-19 therapy

The Vietnamese scientists can halve the drug synthesis amid Covid-19 vaccine resistance worldwide. A group of Vietnamese scientists at Institute of Chemistry have found a method to shorten synthesis process of Favipiravir, which is used for Covid-19 therapy. Anti-viral Favipiravir. Photo: VNA Favipiravir is similar to Remdesivir, an oral medication which was first used to fight coronavirus infections in Wuhan, China and has been approved for use in many countries like the US, the EU, the UK, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, among others. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with Covid-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease. Anti-viral drug Favipiravir can be synthesized in three steps from domestic materials unlike 7-8 steps in the world's medication synthesis, lowering the prices. The Vietnamese scientists have been researching Favipiravir since August 2020 with an aim to reduce the dependence on the imported sources. "In the coming time, the team will continue to improve the process, increase the synthesis scale, and register for patents," Prof. Nguyen Van Tuyen, head of Institute of Chemistry, told media. Favipiravir is considered a broad-spectrum antiviral noted against a wide range of RNA viruses… Read full this story

