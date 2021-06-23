Vietnam, RoK seek to further advance ties

Chung, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from June 21 – 23, congratulated Vietnam on the success of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021 – 2026 tenure, and highly regarded the country as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 term. He also expressed his confidence that Vietnam will achieve more successes in socio-economic development and diplomacy in the time to come. The two FMs exchanged views on the bilateral ties and international and regional issues of mutual interest. They both reiterated the importance of maintaining and further advancing the Vietnam-RoK Strategic Cooperative Partnership. They also expressed their delight at major achievements in bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, with regular and effective high-level exchanges and strengthened mutual trust and understanding, despite COVID-19. Both officials agreed that the two foreign ministries will step up multifaceted cooperation as agreed by the two countries' leaders so as to take the strategic cooperative partnership to a new height; further bolster high-level exchanges; strengthen concerted efforts in fighting COVID-19; expand cooperation in trade, investment and development assistance; and promote citizen protection. They also agreed to continue working… Read full this story

