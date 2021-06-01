Vietnam heads towards modern, integrated agriculture

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong talks about measures to promote modern agricultural development. Farmers in northern Bac Giang Province sort lychees into big bundles. What measures will be prioritised this year to fulfil the target of developing a modern, integrated, proactive and efficient agriculture? In 2021, the agriculture sector will continue to focus on two main programmes. First, the sector will continue restructuring the agricultural economy with the aim of creating modern agriculture with a closed value chain from developing raw materials to processing and trading organisation. This value chain must be formed on the basis of three groups of products which are key national products, including 10 products that have export value exceeding US$1 billion; products of local strengths such as longan in northern Hung Yen Province and lychees in northern Bac Giang Province; and key local-level products which have been developed under the programme known as “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP). In order to develop these three groups of key products at the same time, we need to focus on directing the development towards efficient commodities on the basis of promoting the application of the 4.0 technology. Second, the sector will focus on renewing the administration task based… Read full this story

