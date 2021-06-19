Vietnam emphasises need to immediately end violence in Myanmar

The international community should continue assisting Myanmar and creating a favourable environment for the implementation of these targets in line with fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said the UN General Assembly's meeting on June 18, during which a resolution on the situation in Myanmar was adopted. Quy expressed his deep concern about clashes and attacks in Myanmar in the recent weeks which killed many people, underlining that civilians in Myanmar must be protected from the risk of an all-out civil war. Though the newly-adopted resolution is incomplete and and fails to fully reflect the real situation in Myanmar, Vietnam still cast a yes vote to show its support for dialogue, cooperation and trust building, said Quy, stressing that together with ASEAN, Vietnam will work hard to assist Myanmar to overcome the current hard time for the interests of the Myanmar people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Earlier the same day, the UN Security Council (UNSC) convened a meeting on Myanmar, during which Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei, as the Chair of the Association of Southeast… Read full this story

