Vietnam condemns attacks against civilians in Afghanistan

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representatives of Vietnam to the UN, urged all relevant parties to stop the violence, fully respect international humanitarian law, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access for those in need. The Vietnamese representative commended efforts made by the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and its partners in supporting demining and offering mine risk education. Quy stressed the need for addressing economic, humanitarian, and food security challenges as well as promoting women’s and youth’s engagement in all aspects of society in Afghanistan. He affirmed Vietnam’s support of efforts of the UN, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), countries, regional organizations and other international partners in promoting the peace process in Afghanistan. The event, chaired by Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Council President for June, saw the attendance of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Norway, Ireland, India, and the UK. Rapporteurs expressed their serious concern over escalating violence and civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the recent past as well as the stalled peace negotiations between the Afghanistan Government and the Taliban. Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA, stated that the UNAMA continues to work to tackle… Read full this story

