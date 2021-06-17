Defense ministers and representatives of defense ministries of ten ASEAN member states and eight partner countries of Russia, China, the U.S., Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India and Secretary General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi attended the event. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. Determined to reinforce cooperation In his opening remarks, the Bruneian official expressed his delight at the presence of the delegates, considering it a support for Brunei – ASEAN Chair 2021. He highly appreciated the support and commitment of partner countries within the framework of the ADMM+ and emphasized that their full engagement in the online meeting demonstrated their determination to continue to promote cooperation despite challenges. The Bruneian general stressed that the 10th anniversary of the ADMM+ last year was a landmark in ADMM's relations with eight partner countries. In spite of existing differences, countries have continued to confirm their commitments to sharing a common vision on a stable and prosperous region. He underlined that this year's theme "We care, we prepare, we prosper" has created a comprehensive approach for ASEAN members to grasp opportunities to boost close coordination with partner countries and among… Read full this story

Vietnam attends eighth ADMM+ have 277 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.