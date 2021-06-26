Vietnam ascend FIFA Women’s ranking

The team also rose to 32nd in the world with 1,657 points, with the Welsh women's team dropping five places after losing to Scotland in a Women’s Euro qualifier on June 16. With the latest update, Vietnam remain atop of Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand (39th in world ranking) and Myanmar (45th). Australia are still leading Asia, while Japan took over second place from North Korea, which dropped to third. In the world ranking, France climbed to third, while the U.S. and Germany remain first and second. A draw Thursday put Vietnam in group B of Women's Asian Cup qualifiers with Tajikistan, Maldives and Afghanistan. The team are expected to have no difficulties advancing. The qualifiers will be played between Sept. 13 to 25, with each top team of eight groups to qualify for Women's Asian Cup 2022.

