Vietnam and India held a teleconference on UN peacekeeping missions

The event was co-chaired by VDPO's Deputy Head Senior Colonel Mac Duc Trong and CUNPK's Director Colonel V.Vidyashankar. At the event, the two sides discussed several measures to continue boosting cooperation contents of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on UN peacekeeping operations inked by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense and the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2016 as well as the agreement signed between the VDPO and the CUNPK in 2020. The two sides agreed to send expert delegations to share experience in UN peacekeeping operations and exchange information related to the UN peacekeeping missions where Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are deployed. Also, they discussed possible measures to undertake the Vietnam-India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, build a three-year cooperation plan between the VDPO and the CUNPK, and organize joint activities between the peacekeeping forces of the two countries. Speaking at the teleconference, Senior Colonel Mac Duc Trong stressed Vietnam's commitments to actively participate in UN peacekeeping operations and expressed his hope that the Indian side will continue supporting Vietnam in the field. The bilateral cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations will be increasingly enhanced in a more substantive and effective manner, he noted…. Read full this story

