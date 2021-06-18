Vietnam Airlines licensed to operate flights to Canada

The FAOC took effect on June 11 with unlimited time and number of flights. Accordingly, the carrier could operate flights carrying passengers and cargo between Vietnam and all airports in Canada. The earliest flight is scheduled to take off on June 30. Vietnam Airlines is the first carrier in Vietnam to receive Canadian authorities’ permit to run flights to the country. The carrier is building a plan to conduct flights between the two nations, with Toronto and Vancouver as its major destinations. With a total distance of over 20,000km and two-way flight time of over 30 hours, the airliner will use wide-body aircraft Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 for the service. Earlier, it received the FAOC for the first time which was valid from July 13 to October 13, 2020 and extended till November 15, 2020. Source: VNA

