The FAOC took effect on June 11 with unlimited time and number of flights. Accordingly, the carrier could operate flights carrying passengers and cargo between Vietnam and all airports in Canada. The earliest flight is scheduled to take off on June 30. Vietnam Airlines is the first carrier in Vietnam to receive Canadian authorities’ permit to run flights to the country. The carrier is building a plan to conduct flights between the two nations, with Toronto and Vancouver as its major destinations. With a total distance of over 20,000km and two-way flight time of over 30 hours, the airliner will use wide-body aircraft Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 for the service. Earlier, it received the FAOC for the first time which was valid from July 13 to October 13, 2020 and extended till November 15, 2020. Source: VNA
- Vietnam Airlines shows off first 787 at D.C.'s National Airport
- American Airlines: DFW-Beijing flights will start May 7
- Caribbean Airlines debuts nonstop flights to Antigua from New York
- Southwest Airlines plans Hawaii flights
- Four carriers offer flight safety officers to Vietnam aviation authority
- In-Flight Racism: Black Doctor Says She Was Racially Profiled on a Plane
- Storm Lorenzo tracking: Will flights be affected by ex-Hurricane Lorenzo?
- El Al Is Testing Out Sale Fares That Are Only Valid For Friday Flights
- Qantas bumps Delta for longest flight to depart USA
- Emirates to take title of 'world's longest flight' with new Panama service
Vietnam Airlines licensed to operate flights to Canada have 222 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.