This was affirmed by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense in an interview with reporters after the two meetings. Thang stressed that the common achievement of the two meetings is the consensus among ASEAN member countries and the bloc's partners. They affirmed that friendship and cooperation are common trends with ADMM and ADMM+ serving as the important defense and security cooperation mechanisms in the region. General Thang affirmed that Brunei's good performance as ASEAN Chair this year has contributed to maintaining defense and security cooperation among ASEAN member nations as well as between the bloc and its partners. Under the chair of Brunei, countries approved various important contents on defense and security. Thang said that like previous years, common security issues, including strategic competition among super powers, natural disasters, epidemics, maritime security, attracted attention of defense ministers of ASEAN and its partners. At the meetings, participating countries discussed measures for the COVID-19 pandemic containment and economic recovery. Regarding the East Sea (South China Sea) issues, Defense Ministers of ASEAN member countries and the bloc's partners affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation… Read full this story

Vietnam affirms its role as active, proactive and responsible member have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.