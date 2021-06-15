Việt Nam’s TNI King Coffee opens first coffee-chain store in the US

The first store of Việt Nam's TNI King Coffee was opened in California, the US. The company plans to open an additional 20 stores this year in the US. — Photo courtesy of the company CALIFORNIA — Việt Nam's acclaimed coffee brand TNI King Coffee has opened its doors to California's residents. The cafe-chain store which originated from Việt Nam is strategically located in Anaheim California. This marks the second overseas store of the cafe-chain which operates more than 50 outlets in Việt Nam, South Korea and now the US. The layout is designed to combine Eastern and Western culture, reminiscent of the country and people of Việt Nam, while the Grab & Go area provides a feeling of convenience and comfort to visitors. TNI King Coffee's shop in the United States serves a full range of traditional Vietnamese coffees, such as filter coffee, iced coffee and iced milk coffee, with beans imported from Việt Nam and around the world with the ingredients of TNI King Coffee’s specialty roasted and ground products. "The opening of the first store in the US marks the strong development of TNI King Coffee in the world market," said Lê Hoàng Diệp Thảo, Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee brand. In 2020, the TNI King Coffee’s… Read full this story

