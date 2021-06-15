Việt Nam’s COVID-19 cases tops 11,000 with 403 new cases reported on Tuesday

Lockdown was lifted on Tuesday at a hamlet in Ward 5 of Gò Vấp District, HCM City after 19 straight days without any community cases. Photo hcmcpv.org.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health confirmed 398 new locally transmitted and four imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (June 15), bringing the total number to 11,212. Tuesday also saw the second largest number of community transmissions reported in a single day since April 27, just behind May 25 when 444 cases were detected. The imported cases include three in Tây Ninh Province and one in Quảng Nam Province. All were sent to quarantine upon arrival. The other locally-transmitted cases include 235 in Bắc Giang, 90 in HCM City, 55 in Bắc Ninh, 12 in Bình Dương, three in Hà Tĩnh, two in Lạng Sơn and one in Hà Nội. Of these, 204 cases were already in quarantine or locked down areas. The cases in Lạng Sơn related to the clusters in the northern province of Bắc Giang. Among the new cases in Bắc Ninh, the infection source of one has not been identified while the other cases relate to clusters at industrial parks and locked down areas. In HCM City, the majority of new cases are connected to… Read full this story

