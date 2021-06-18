Việt Nam win gold, silver at Asian Taekwondo Championship

Taekwondo Trương Thị Kim Tuyền of Việt Nam is on the top podium of the women’s 49kg discipline at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Lebanon. VNS Photo Vũ Xuân Thành HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won one gold and one silver medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championship which closed in Beirut, Lebanon, yesterday. Trương Thị Kim Tuyền won gold in the women’s 49kg category. The No 1 seed defeated No 2 Mannopova Madinabonu of Uzbekistan 25-24 in the final. It was Tuyền’s second Asian title in a row after her first in the 46kg class three year ago held in Việt Nam. She is the first Vietnamese fighter to have won the continental competition. Madinabonu also took part in that event and grabbed a bronze. Tuyền received a bye in the first round. She beat Munisa Oimatova of Tajikistan, No 9 seed, in the quarter-finals and No 5 Hung Yu-Ting of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals. Hung and Tuyền will have a chance to fight again next month as both have qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nguyễn Thị Ánh Tuyết pocketed a silver in the women’s 57kg class. The unseeded player shocked No 4 Laetitia Aoun of the hosts 12-0 in the quarter-finals before beating No 1… Read full this story

