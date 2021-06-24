Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, speaking on June 23 to the UN General Assembly before the vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US’ embargo against Cuba. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh NEW YORK — Việt Nam on June 23 voted in favour of a United Nations (UN) resolution calling for an end to the decades-long economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba, and urged the US to reverse the current policies for the interest of both nations' peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large. The resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly, for the 29th time this year, at a meeting the same day with 184 votes in favour, 2 against, and 3 abstentions. Participants expressed concerns about the negative impact caused by the US unilateral measure as well as difficulties and challenges to the Caribbean country's development in all fields, especially in the context of the UN's 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals. They underlined the need for the US to remove the embargo and commit to abiding by principles, objectives and spirit of the UN Charter, especially those on sovereignty… Read full this story

Việt Nam votes for UN resolution calling for ending “unjustified” US embargo against Cuba have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.