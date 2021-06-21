Việt Nam to get one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each week starting July: VNVC

A nurse prepares a AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot in the northern province of Tuyên Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines each week starting in July, the licensed importer for the vaccine in the country has announced. Việt Nam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) , a private firm that remains the only one to be authorised by the health ministry with regards to import of COVID-19 vaccine, said this is the fulfilment of the order of 30 million doses supplied within 2021. VNVC paid US$30 million deposit to AstraZeneca (along with proof of import and storage capacity and commitment for equitable use) when the vaccine was still in phase 2 of clinical trials last year in order to get early access at a “special price” if it succeeded. But they ran the risk that had AstraZeneca vaccine failed VNVC would not get the deposit back and would likely need to continue committing further money for next steps of development. Taking this into account, the Vietnamese Government on June 1, 2021, awarded the commendation to the company for “outstanding achievement in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company from the onset said it was committed to sell back… Read full this story

