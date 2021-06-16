Việt Nam to conduct largest-ever vaccination campaign with all data to go online

A medical worker in Hà Đông General Hospital in Hà Nội is vaccinated with COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is about to launch the largest-ever vaccination campaign with around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be injected, Health Minister Nguyễn Thành Long has said. Addressing a conference on the implementation of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, Long said that eight storage facilities will be installed, with one in the High Command of Hà Nội, and seven in military regions across the nation. All vaccine storage facilities must meet Good Storage Practices (GSP) standards to ensure vaccine quality, he said. About 15,000 vaccination stations have assigned sufficient human resources and accounts to update and publicise the vaccination process, the number of used doses and the number of people vaccinated, he added. During the campaign, all vaccination stations will be strictly supervised by an online control system, with information on the numbers of people getting injections as well as vaccine doses inoculated to be publicised. "Each person will receive a message informing them about the vaccination and inviting them to get vaccinated. After they register for the vaccination, they will receive another message about vaccination time and… Read full this story

