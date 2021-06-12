Việt Nam’s intangible cultural heritage included in online Asia-Pacific archive

Information about Việt Nam's intangible cultural heritage will be preserved as part of a larger archive of heritage for the Asia-Pacific region. HCM CITY – Information about Việt Nam's intangible cultural heritage will be preserved as part of a larger archive of heritage for the Asia-Pacific region. The director of the Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Bùi Hoài Sơn, said the institute had been participating in a project to build ichlinks, a platform with information about the intangible cultural heritage of the Asia-Pacific region. This project is expected to connect and share content with member countries at the website https://www.ichlinks.com. "ichlinks stores more than 1,000 data, content and information on the intangible cultural heritage of member countries in the Asia-Pacific region via images, videos, and audio and text formats. The site will offer advanced search tools and information management features," Sơn said. He said that ichlinks was established by the Korean Cultural Heritage Department and the International Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region (ICHCAP) and supported by UNESCO. The first group of participating partner countries includes Malaysia, Mongolia, Việt Nam (represented by VICAS), Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. According to the deputy director of the Cultural Heritage Data Centre (under VICAS), Vũ Diệu Trung, information about Vietnamese heritage has… Read full this story

