Việt Nam’s COVID-19 success not luck: foreign ministry

Staff from Quảng Ninh Province’s hospital on their way to help local authorities in COVID-19 hot spot Bắc Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The foreign ministry spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said reducing Việt Nam’s achievements in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic to mere luck is “entirely unobjective,” in response to queries for reaction to an article by the New York Times published earlier this month about COVID-19 in Việt Nam. The article, which also included praise for the country's COVID-19 response, said that Việt Nam prided itself on the success of handling COVID-19 in the past year but that "the country's luck may be running out as it faces an outbreak in HCM City and the emergence of a new variant”. Addressing the Sputnik News reporter who posed the question, the spokesperson said she thinks that "as a person who lives and works in Việt Nam throughout the pandemic, you would share my view.” Since the pandemic began, with a view to protect public health and prevent the spread of the virus, to both effectively combat COVID-19 and ensure socio-economic development, Việt Nam – at both central Government and local levels – has adopted strategic policies and rigorous,… Read full this story

