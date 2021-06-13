Việt Nam reports 297 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases quarantined Viêt Nam reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, one more death on Sunday Việt Nam approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Students to cool summer heat for frontline health workers Patients delay hospital visits due to fear of COVID-19 An area in Cai Lậy District, Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang is disinfected and put under lockdown on Sunday after suspected cases of COVID-19 were detected. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 297 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday, mostly patients already in quarantined areas. Of those, 95 were in HCM City which included 53 medical staff at HCM City's Tropical Disease Hospital. Sunday’s other cases were detected in Bắc Giang, 129, 54 in Bắc Ninh, nine in Hà Tĩnh, two in Lạng Sơn, one in Hà Nội, one in Bình Dương Province and one in Phú Thọ Province. There were also 171 people declared cured from coronavirus nationwide. No new cases have been reported in the past 14 days in twenty-one provinces, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Đồng Nai, Nghệ An, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Nam, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Nam Định, Hòa Bình, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Hưng… Read full this story
