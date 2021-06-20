Việt Nam records 300 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Two more people die of COVID-related complications Đà Nẵng closes off beaches and sit-in dining again as new COVID-19 outbreak emerges Việt Nam confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications A street in HCM City is almost empty as the city imposed stricter measures for pandemic control. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang HÀ NỘI — A total of 300 local COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in nine localities, the Ministry of Health announced. HCM City topped the list of most infections with 137 followed by Bắc Giang Province with 96, Đà Nẵng City with 27, Bắc Ninh Province with 19, Bình Dương Province with 13, Nghệ An Province with five, and the provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Nam and An Giang with one each. Among the new cases, 281 were detected in quarantined or locked-down areas. On the same day, the ministry reported 11 imported cases which were quarantined upon arrival in Tây Ninh, Thái Bình, Kiên Giang and Bình Dương provinces. Twenty-one provinces of Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Thừa -Thiên Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái… Read full this story

