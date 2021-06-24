Việt Nam reaffirms importance of 1982 UNCLOS, especially in South China Sea issue

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, gave a speech at the 31st Meeting of the States Parties to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh HÀ NỘI — The 31st Meeting of the States Parties to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) took place at the UN headquarters in New York from June 21 to 25. The event looked into the reports by the bodies established under the convention such as the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, and the International Seabed Authority, along with their procedural, budgetary, and personnel affairs. At the June 23 debate on the UN Secretary-General's report about the issues related to seas and oceans, UN agencies' activities, and international cooperation over the past year, participants called for adherence to the 1982 UNCLOS, and stronger regional and international cooperation in sea and ocean-related areas as well as in responding to challenges such as marine pollution and climate change, thereby contributing to the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 on the conservation and sustainable development… Read full this story

