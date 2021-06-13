Việt Nam races to curb plastic waste

Nguyễn Thượng Hiền Nearly two years after the launch of anti-plastic waste movement, many supermarkets have committed to banning single-use plastic bags and many organisations have also launched initiatives to encourage people to reduce the use of plastic. In a recent interview with Vietnamplus online newspaper, Nguyễn Thượng Hiền, Deputy head of the General Department of Environment talked about the use of plastic in the country and measures needed to curb plastic waste. What have we achieved through the anti-plastic waste movement over the last two years? Specific and practical activities from the Government and relevant ministries, agencies, localities and local people across the country have brought about encouraging results. It's not just about awareness, localities and people have taken actions to reduce single-use plastic and pay more attention to recycling and reuse. In terms of policy, there are laws and regulations approved, aiming to reduce the amount of plastic waste, encourage people to recycle and process plastic as well as combat ocean plastic. Our national action plan set the target to reduce marine plastic litter by 75 per cent, collect 100 per cent of abandoned, lost or discarded fishing material, and put an end to disposal of fishing waste… Read full this story

