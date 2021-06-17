Việt Nam qualify for 2023 Asian Cup finals

Football Vietnamese players celebrate their goal during the 2022 World Cup second qualification Asian zone. Việt Nam, who are one among five best second-placed team at the tournament, have qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup in China. Photo courtesy of VFF HÀ NỘI — On top of their historic achievement of advancing to the third round of World Cup qualification for the first time, the national football team have also qualified for the finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup. The continent’s top tournament will be held in China in 2023. All 12 teams that advanced to the third round and reigning champions Qatar qualified for the tournament set to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023. Eleven other participants will be chosen from qualifiers which will be held later this year. At the 2019 edition, Việt Nam advanced to the quarter-finals where they lost 1-0 to Japan in the UAE. Players return home The national team members except for Viettel players arrived back in HCM City yesterday morning. They will be quarantined in a hotel for seven days then another week at home. The Việt Nam Football Federation asked the Ministry of Health for the shorter quarantine time as… Read full this story

