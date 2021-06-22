Việt Nam pledges to continue contributing to UN mission in South Sudan

UN Security Council’s meeting on the situation in South Sudan and the operations of the UNMISS. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh NEW YORK — Việt Nam will continue to make positive contributions to the United Nations (UN) Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and increase the engagement of female officers in the mission, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representatives of Việt Nam to the UN, has stated. Speaking at a UN Security Council's discussion on the situation in South Sudan and the operations of the UNMISS on Monday, Quý lauded positive developments in South Sudan as the country prepares for the celebration of 10 years of independence. He said the international community should recognise the progress and encourage agencies in South Sudan, and called on the government of South Sudan to take effective measures to deal with violence among communities, including solving the roots of the problem through dialogue and trust-building. The Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the role of UNMISS, neighbouring countries and regional organisations in the peace and development process in South Sudan. He called on the government of South Sudan and relevant parties to work together to implement resolutions of the UNSC on South Sudan, including Resolution 2577 aiming at… Read full this story

