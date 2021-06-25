Việt Nam must produce COVID-19 vaccines no later than June 2022, says PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) visits Medicon Company in An Khánh Commune, Hoài Đức District, Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam must be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines no later than June 2022, according to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. "We have important premises to be able to achieve the goal soon," said PM Chính on Thursday afternoon while he visited the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 in Hà Nội. Việt Nam has a tradition in research and production of vaccines, he added. Chính said the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology was the largest and oldest research facility in the country. Việt Nam already produces 11 of 12 vaccines in the expanded vaccination programme, eliminating many dangerous diseases such as polio and neonatal tetanus, he said. The second premise was that Việt Nam’s facilities had been researching and testing a number of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as making a variety of products and medical supplies for pandemic prevention, he said. The third premise was that the tradition of Vietnamese people, he said. "The more difficulties and challenges we meet, the more determination and unity we keep," he said. Chính also said… Read full this story

