Việt Nam most concerned with human rights in climate change context: Ambassador

Prolonged drought in the central province of Quảng Trị caused severe damage to local farmers’ crops in July last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu GENEVA — Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, attended the opening ceremony of the UN Human Rights Council's 47th session, which is taking place from June 21 to July 15. Speaking at a dialogue session with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Mai affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy on the promotion and protection of human rights. She expressed the country’s support for the work of the High Commissioner and the UN’s human right mechanisms, as well as for conducting practical, constructive dialogues on human rights issues, while emphasising human rights should not be politicised to interfere in internal affairs of sovereign states or to criticise nations. Regarding Việt Nam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Mai said that Việt Nam has made every effort to ensure the people's enjoyment of basic human rights, with the highest priority given to the protection of lives and health of people, especially vulnerable groups, while maintaining economic growth. The ambassador stressed that the… Read full this story

