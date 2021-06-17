Deputy health minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn on Thursday afternoon inspects the 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being kept at the cold storage of May Cosmetic and Drugs JSC, Cát Lái Industrial Zone. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — With 503 locally acquired COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, driven by outbreaks in Bắc Giang and HCM City, Thursday saw the highest daily increase in cases in Việt Nam since the beginning of the pandemic earlier last year. The northern province of Bắc Giang continues to lead the national tally with 327 new cases today, mostly in locked down areas connected to intense outbreaks in industrial zones, bringing the province’s patient total to 5,007 since the start of the fourth wave on April 27, 2021. HCM City had another 137 cases, also the biggest daily increase, as the city entered the 18th day of social distancing that went into effect on May 31, 2021. With a caseload of 1,197, mostly detected since late May following the discovery of the cluster connected to a Christian mission group, the southern economic zone is currently the third-largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, following Bắc Giang and its neighbouring province Bắc Ninh (which has seen 12 cases within… Read full this story

Việt Nam marks record-high daily increase on Thursday, as COVID-19 caseload tops 12,000 have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.