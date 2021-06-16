Việt Nam make history by reaching third round of World Cup qualifiers

Nguyễn Tiến Linh on the ball against the UAE last night. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI — They say history is written by the victors, but last night the national team lost and still ended up writing their names in the history books. Though they fell to a 3-2 defeat away to the UAE and lost top spot in Group G, Việt Nam advanced to the third round of World Cup qualification for the first time ever thanks to results elsewhere. Shortly after the start of the second half and with Việt Nam 3-0 down, Australia sealed a 1-0 win over Jordan to ensure that no matter the score in Dubai, Việt Nam would advance as one of the five best group runners-up. While they may have limped over the finish line, Việt Nam are fully deserving of their place in the next round thanks to some gritty performances throughout a marathon qualification campaign lengthened by the pandemic. That being said, the defeat last night did illustrate the gulf in class between Việt Nam and the calibre of opponents they will take on for a place in the World Cup finals, but few of the millions who tuned in to cheer the team… Read full this story

