Việt Nam, Laos working together to prevail against COVID-19 pandemic: Presidents

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith as the two held talks in Hà Nội yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos would closely cooperate to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and continue on the path of sustainable development, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc pledged during their talks on Tuesday. President Phúc on behalf of the Vietnamese State and people extended congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith for having been entrusted by the Lao Party and State to hold the Party General Secretary and Presidency of the country. The Vietnamese leader stressed that his choosing Việt Nam as the first overseas trip after being confirmed as President showcased the Lao Party and State's appreciation towards the great friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Việt Nam, and the visit would contribute to the creation of new impetus to deepen the close, faithful and cooperative relations between the two countries. President Phúc shared his delight over Laos' domestic and foreign affairs achievements in recent times, expressing his belief… Read full this story

