Việt Nam does not arrest people solely for stating their viewpoints: foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam does not arrest or prosecute people solely for expressing their viewpoints or protecting human rights, but abuses of freedoms must be handled by the law, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Thursday. She made the remarks during a press briefing over questions of Việt Nam's responses to the recently released 23rd Annual Report to the European Parliament and the Council on Human Rights and Democracy, authored by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the diplomatic service of the European Union. "We took note of the assessments regarding Việt Nam's achievements in safeguarding labour rights, preventing child labour, and promoting gender equality in the EEAS' annual report on human rights in the world," Hằng said. "However, it is regrettable that this report still contains unobjective content based on information that does not reflect the situation on the grounds in Việt Nam," the spokesperson said, adding that the State has always paid attention to the protection of fundamental human rights as stipulated in the Constitution and relevant documents, and such rights have been respected and exercised in practice. "It is also reflected in Việt Nam's current accomplishments in socio-economic development, social welfare, healthcare, and… Read full this story

