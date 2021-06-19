Việt Nam confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive 71-year-old woman becomes Việt Nam’s 62nd COVID-19 related death Recovered COVID-19 patient giving back to the community A nurse prepares an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 293 local COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday in 15 localities, the Ministry of Health announced. HCM City topped the list of most infections with 135. With the development of the pandemic in HCM City in recent days, the City People’s Committee on Saturday decided to apply lockdown measures in some areas in Bình Tân District’s An Lạc Ward. The order will take effect from midnight on June 20 in areas No 2, 3 and 4 in An Lạc Ward to prevent the spread of the virus. Forty-nine new cases were reported in Bắc Giang, 36 in Bắc Ninh, 30 in Bình Dương, 16 in Nghệ An, six in Đà Nẵng, six in Long An, three in Tiền Giang, three in Hà Tĩnh, two in Hòa Bình, two in Lạng Sơn, two in Đồng Nai, one in Hà Nội, one in Nam Định and… Read full this story

