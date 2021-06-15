Việt Nam, Canada agree to expand cooperation in various spheres

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn holds phone talks with Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Monday held phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, during which he said Việt Nam highly valued Canada's efforts in enhancing its relations with ASEAN and Việt Nam. Sơn congratulated Canada on its successes in containing COVID-19, and thanked the country for its support to Việt Nam in dealing with the consequences of natural disasters in the central region and fighting the pandemic, especially in access to COVID-19 vaccines. For his part, Garneau said Canada attached importance to the bilateral ties, and wanted to deepen the Canada-Việt Nam comprehensive partnership. He also applauded Việt Nam's efforts in controlling COVID-19, as well as the close coordination between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic. The minister reiterated Canada's commitment to help Việt Nam and other countries in the region secure COVID-19 vaccines via the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, the COVAX Facility, and the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund. The two ministers highly evaluated the fruitful development of Việt Nam-Canada relations in many fields, especially since the two countries elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership in 2017. Despite adverse… Read full this story

