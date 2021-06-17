Việt Nam calls on WHO to accelerate transfer of COVID-19 vaccine supply and production technology

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has an online meeting on Thursday with Dr Takeshi Kasa, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has proposed the World Health Organization (WHO) accelerate the transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam to help the country become a regional vaccine production centre. Đam, who leads the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, had an online meeting yesterday with Dr Takeshi Kasa, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, to discuss vaccine supply, Việt Nam's response to the outbreak and the country's access to vaccines. Deputy Minister Đam spoke highly of WHO's role in the fight against the pandemic and thanked the organisation for offering assistance to Việt Nam over the past one and a half years since the pandemic broke out. He said the Vietnamese Government has made efforts to accelerate the implementation of its vaccination strategy to achieve herd immunity soon and resume socio-economic activities as well as ensure public health and social security. He proposed the WHO promote vaccine delivery under the COVAX Facility and transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam, aiming to help regional countries soon get… Read full this story

