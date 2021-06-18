Việt Nam calls for early completion of ASEAN travel corridor framework

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng suggested ASEAN soon finalise a travel corridor framework for the safe resumption of essential business travel. The official was speaking while addressing the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) on Thursday. The event took place via videoconference chaired by Brunei, which holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2021. Participants at the meeting recognised the progress in ASEAN Community building over the last six months despite the complex COVID-19 situation in the region. They expressed their countries' support for Brunei to promote the initiatives and priorities for the ASEAN Year 2021. They agreed on the roadmap for building the ASEAN Community's post-2025 vision and on the establishment of a high-level drafting group this year. The meeting also concurred on building an ASEAN master plan on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and accelerating the Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Link ASEAN Responses to Emergencies and Disasters (ASEAN SHIELD). Officials agreed to step up the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines via UNICEF and the COVAX Facility to supply member countries, asking ASEAN to promptly used US$10.5 million from its COVID-19 response fund to purchase vaccines. Stressing the importance of… Read full this story

