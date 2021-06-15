Việt Nam calls for community support to buy vaccines

The fund has received more than VNĐ4.79 trillion ($208.3 million) as of June 12, just a week after launching, highlighting the government's move to mobilise vaccine funding from the private sector.— Photo courtesy of Vietjet HCM CITY — Việt Nam is seeking support from the private sector to secure enough funding to nail deals of 150 million COVID-19 doses in 2021 in an effort to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible. Massive inoculation is crucial in the pandemic battle It is not only Việt Nam, but governments around the globe are speeding up COVID-19 vaccine rollout to have at least two thirds of their populations jabbed by the end of 2021. The vaccines are universally deemed as the most effective shield to protect people against the coronavirus, raising hopes of returning life to normal. Relative normalcy has returned to several countries following their widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Many others, however, are facing difficulties in getting the vaccines due to the scarce supply and high costs. Việt Nam estimates it will take around VNĐ25.2 trillion (US$1.1 billion) to buy sufficient jabs and inoculate the whole population, which in no doubt will further strain the already tightened state budget due to the effect… Read full this story

